Oxfam is running Wrongly Wrongson’s line, apart from the riots

Oxfam has issued its traditional demand for a handout. Their wealth report this year informs us that a mere eight people have more wealth than the bottom 50 per cent of the world’s population. This is entirely true of course. But Oxfam’s solution is that we should take it from the rich and give it to the poor. Which is entirely wrong. Our essential economic problem is that there are not enough rich people. Nor is their extreme wealth a problem. Our problem is poverty, not inequality. Oxfam’s redistribution argument has been tried before and found wanting. It was the subject of the world’s largest economic experiment: the 20th century. Anyone surveying the rubble of central Europe from the Brandenburg Gate in 1989 knows that the taking and giving solution does not work. What is needed is the wealth creation strategy that we’ve been using in the period of free-market globalisation ever since. The result of which is this:

larger version here

This depicts the greatest reduction in human poverty in the history of our species. The secret of this socio-economic system being that what we consume is value and the system which produces value is the capitalist/free market hybrid. Even Karl Marx got that one right. Oxfam’s preferred redistribution idea, however, would not work so well. Total equality of income would leave us all on US $8,000 a year or so. We Brits wouldn’t even be able to afford the level of government we currently have, let alone any food or shelter. Face it, Oxfam, it’s not going to work.

This is the exact same argument Wrongly Wrongson pitched when he wanted to take the wealth of two Kiwis and give it to 30% of the lowest income people in New Zealand. Oddly, or perhaps not so oddly, Gareth Morgan also wants to have fewer wealthy people. If you can figure out that conundrum.

But as CapX indicates, it totally ignores the realities of the world. Plus, even if implemented, it wouldn’t work.

Oxfam is just pushing their version of They got, we want, let’s riot.

– CapX