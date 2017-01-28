Who will decide what a hate crime is?

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy is calling for police to record hate crime statistics to combat racism.
“This is not something they collect when responding to callouts,” she said in a speech at the Holocaust remembrance service in Wellington this afternoon.
“Free speech is one thing, hate speech is another. These things don’t belong in my country, not in New Zealand.”
Devoy was speaking to those gathered for the annual United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Day service at Makara Cemetery.
She said online hate speech also needed to be addressed, particularly in media website comment sections and on their social media pages.
“Ignoring the hatred and normalising it is how it starts.
“Hate starts small, but so does hope.”
Before you can record hate crime statistics, you need to define what a hate crime is. That requires a judgement. For example.
Man hits woman. Hate crime?
Man hits brown woman. Hate crime?
White man hits brown woman. Hate crime?
Brown man hits brown woman. Hate crime?
Brown man hits white woman. Hate crime?
I suspect most people when asked “Man hits woman. Hate crime?” will say no. Yet as I developed the question further, it was still a man hitting a woman.
This is a slippery slope.
Is publicly campaigning against immigration a hate crime?
Is publicly campaigning against Chinese immigration a hate crime?
Is publicly campaigning against Jewish immigration a hate crime?
Is publicly campaigning against Muslim immigration a hate crime?
Please. Let’s not go down that path. No good will come from it.
– NZ Herald