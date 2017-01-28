Who will decide what a hate crime is?

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy is calling for police to record hate crime statistics to combat racism.

“This is not something they collect when responding to callouts,” she said in a speech at the Holocaust remembrance service in Wellington this afternoon.

“Free speech is one thing, hate speech is another. These things don’t belong in my country, not in New Zealand.”

Devoy was speaking to those gathered for the annual United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Day service at Makara Cemetery.

She said online hate speech also needed to be addressed, particularly in media website comment sections and on their social media pages.

“Ignoring the hatred and normalising it is how it starts.

“Hate starts small, but so does hope.”