A snowflake gets it

It’s a new year already. You can stop yelling at me. I get it. It’s all my fault. Everything. The malaise, the fear, that year! I made it all happen. Trump’s election? Me! Brexit? Moi. Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts – I apparently caused this all. Because I am the root of everything evil in this world. I am the (albeit atheist) antichrist who tipped the world to the populist and right. Yes, you guessed it, I am a left wing commentator. If you can stop spitting at the page long enough and screaming, “I banish back you back to whence you came from hell demon!” please hear me out.

You see, I have heard your condemnations. I understand now only too clearly I am an oxygen thief, sucking the air out of all debate and demonising all who may not think similarly. I understand I am the antithesis of the greater population – the ones who want jobs dammit and to a pox on anyone who wants to take them away (you listening you huddled Muslim masses?). I am the elite, sitting on a pedestal of affluence with a silver spoon at mouth (someone really should tell my accountant). I am out of touch with community sentiment. I am a blight on society. My views are so PC and repugnant, they are worth rebelling against to the extremes of electing Pauline Hanson and Donald Trump. Yes, THAT bad!

When I said that I thought Trump was a megalomaniac, a moron and a monster, I wasn’t trying to put you all down and dictate your every thought per usual. I actually meant it with every fibre of my being. And when I wept the day he was elected, they were real tears of utter devastation, sorrow and fear and not because some hipster barista used non-organic soy milk in my deconstructed latte – which is, after all, all my “type” drinks. And I know my fellow thinkers in the UK caused the rest of Brits to quit the European union because my type couldn’t stop bleating concern about those displaced souls in border camps looking for safe refuge. My/our bad. Again. I guess now is also a good time to say sorry to the LGBTQI community, too. You see, I am the reason you don’t have marriage equality in this country. My type’s constant demand for equality for all and namby pamby desire not to see others bullied and ostracised for their natural inclinations pulled the plug. Yep, all that harping on about the abhorrence I felt at the thought of being forced to cast a vote as to whether one person should have the same rights as another has closed down argument in this country for the foreseeable future. If it makes you feel any better, I feel really bad about that one.

– Wendy Squires, SMH