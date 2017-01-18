An update on my health

I went to see the Neurology specialists yesterday at Auckland Hospital. After lots of tests they came up with a final diagnosis.

My pain has been caused by a viral infection, and the anti-virals have given it a good hiding and it appears that it is on the way out. The pain is still present but thanks to the heroic efforts of SB, while also writing posts for the blog, we have managed to get on top of the pain so that I no longer get pain bursting through the medication. It’s still there, I can still feel it, but it is manageable. If things go well up to the weekend and I feel some progress there I will start reducing the morphine.

The other diagnosis is that the viral infection triggered my Bells Palsy which was lurking there waiting with all the stress I have been under fighting three vexatious defamation cases. A legal bill of $44,000 arriving a few days before Christmas didn’t help that, but it shows just how expensive it is to fight vexatious litigants even if you get the case struck out.

Colin’s attempt in the District Court cost $36,000 to strike out, The troughers case so far has cost $44,000 and is likely to pass $100,000 to strike them out in the end. So when people tell me to fight them, we are behind you…they don’t see the bills for that. Defending the case against Colin Craig will likely be similar in costs to Jordan Williams and exceed $1 million. Winning means you get your costs, but usually on a scale determined by the court which is approximately half or less [Pete’s emphasis]. So you can see the stress that these people cause, but that is their aim with their cases.

The good news is that I am on the mend, and I will soon be back behind the wheel, but it has been a warning to me that I need a better lifestyle and need to make time for me. I must also be mindful of the stresses on Pete and SB and others who are stepping up to make life a bit easier.

Pete and SB have done a wonderful job keeping on top of stories and keeping the site filled with interesting commentary and posts. SB especially has made contact with a number of offshore writers who are willing to do guest posts and so we have expanded our network significantly.

The time spent lying dying in bed has been useful for resetting my thinking and coming up with interesting ideas for the site to expand.

Many thanks to the hundreds of readers who have signed up for the ad-free experience. That has allowed us to reduce a bit of stress but more importantly prove to ourselves that this site is much loved and now we will work on extending the benefits of membership.