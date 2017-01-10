Andrew Little backs Murray McCully and Bill English on Israel stoush

Backing a UN resolution against Israeli settlements was the right thing to do despite “bluster” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Labour leader Andrew Little says. “The international community has clearly expressed a view that Israel needs to take seriously the two state solution. Which its rhetoric says that it believes in, but its actions suggest something else,” Little said of the ongoing controversy surrounding the resolution. “I think once you get past the bluster of Benjamin Netanyahu and focus on what the real issues are, and the international law issues are, then it’s a no-brainer. And it’s in everybody’s interests for pressure to go, not just Israel but on the Palestinian Authority, to achieve a lasting settlement.”

What a load of twaddle. But it gets worse.

Speaking today before he flew out to Europe for an official visit, Prime Minister Bill English said the issues surrounding the resolution were highly politicised in Israel. “But the position of the New Zealand Government should have been well understood … we have got a realistic understanding of the pressures in the Middle East. That’s why in our time on the Security Council we wanted to see some advancement on the Middle East peace process. And the resolution in that sense is pretty balanced. “New Zealand has been a long time friend of Israel, we have a range of connections, trade, increasingly technology and innovation. And it would be a shame if us expressing a view that might not line up exactly with the Israeli Government was seen as somehow being unfriendly or changing that relationship.”

If nothing else, the fact that McCully, Little and English are all in agreement and Israel has cut diplomatic ties should signal that there are problems in the National party.

I won’t rehash the Israeli/Palestinian problem. The simple fact that a “friend” New Zealand back stabbed “friend” Israel in favour of Palestine that has since condemned UN Resolution 2334 as unacceptable should tell you that the whole thing was a pointless stuff up.

Tiny New Zealand trying to make some waves on the International stage cooperating with a petulant outgoing US administration that was flying against the instructions of the Trump administration.

Australia are upset. The UK are upset. Trump’s US is upset. Israel is upset. And Andrew Little is just fine with it.

We finally know that McCully won’t be ejected, and a Bill English-led National is no friend of Israel.

None of this was run past Cabinet. Caucus were in the dark. And the MPs are facing the brunt of voters and constituents. I guess they have an explanation now: “No matter what it may look like, New Zealand is still Israel’s friend, and Israel needs to get over itself.”

Awesome foreign policy there. Especially as New Zealand is now on record as supporting a Muslim terrorism backed Palestine against the Judeo-Christian democracy of Israel.

Bill English has just said Israel is being precious and they should have seen this coming. I’m not so sure. Since when has National abandoned its core principles? Since English took over?

Loyalty to our country, its democratic principles , and our Sovereign as Head of State

, and our Sovereign as Head of State National and personal security

Equal citizenship and equal opportunity

Individual freedom and choice

Personal Responsibility

Competitive enterprise and reward for achievement

Limited government

Strong families and caring communities

Sustainable development of our environment

But, we’re friends. Really. /TUI

