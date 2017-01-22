Andrew Little: “My first hundred days as Prime Minister”

Labour is challenging the Government to support a Bill to remove any legal barrier to the recovery of the 29 Pike River miners, says Labour Leader Andrew Little.

“Bill English has been hiding behind the legal excuse that any attempt to re-enter the mine to recover the bodies might place the mine’s owner, Solid Energy Limited, and its directors in breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

“My Health and Safety at Work (Pike River Recovery) Amendment Bill removes that risk and, therefore, removes the excuse the Prime Minister is using to block recovery operations that international mining experts maintain are feasible and not unduly risky.

“I will be tabling the Bill on the first day of the new Parliamentary session on 7 February and I challenge the Government to back it.share on twitter

“Bill English can’t hide behind this excuse unless there are other reasons he has for not wanting recovery to happen. He needs to front up and do the right thing for the families of the Pike River miners who have been waiting too long for their men to be returned.

“He refused to meet the families when he was elected leader in December. That was wrong. Now he has an opportunity to help heal their wounds and deliver on John Key’s broken promise.

“As I have said all along, Labour supports safe re-entry, which the experts say can be done. I want justice for the families who have suffered the worst workplace tragedy in decades.