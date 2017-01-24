Another academic health trougher comes up with a blinder:

PAY your children to eat their vegetables.

No, I’m not kidding.

Sophia Komninou is Lecturer in Infant and Child Public Health, Swansea University How can you get a fussy child to eat vegetables? It’s a question that plagues many frustrated parents at countless mealtimes. Some take to hiding morsels in more delicious parts of meals, while others adopt a stricter approach, refusing to let little ones leave the table until plates are clear. One “alternative” idea touted recently is for parents to essentially bribe their children, depositing money into a child’s bank account as a reward when they eat vegetables – an idea actually backed up by research. A US study in 2016 showed that the technique continued to encourage primary school age children to eat their greens for up to two months after these incentives were stopped. Children who were incentivised for a longer period of time were more likely to continue eating vegetables after the deposits ended too. The core idea here is that, providing children have the cognitive ability to understand the exchange, they will learn to eat healthily as well as learn the value of money. After a while, they will continue eating the food, not because of the reward, but because they will get into the habit of eating healthy.

And then we need to pay them to put the rubbish out. Clear the table. Empty the dishwasher. Tidy their bedrooms. Do their homework.

What a brilliant plan.

Perhaps we should then pay them to go training for hockey, or rugby or whatever.

Hell, why not pay them to be polite to us as well!

How did it take so long for us to figure this out?

Of course, and here we go again, poor people can’t afford to do this. This would then create a negative feedback loop of children that don’t eat vegetables, don’t help around the house, don’t train for sport or music or ballet and won’t do their homework.

It’s only sensible then for the government to provide this payment for poorer families. However, I can see things going wrong with parents taking the money to the TAB, or buying other things not for the children.

So the money will have to be paid directly to each child.

Parents will have to file regular reports to let the government know if the child is actually eating their vegetables, training, and so on.

If not, the government will stop the payments to the child. Oh hang on. No, they can’t. Because then they’ll create an underclass of children growing up that didn’t have the same opportunities as everyone else. So they must continue to pay.

And just hope for the best.

With a bit of luck, the parents might step up?

– Sophia Komnino, NZ Herald