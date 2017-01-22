Another union stalwart shoulder-tapped by Labour

Labour leader Andrew Little has ruled out running in New Plymouth in this year’s election, leaving it wide open for outgoing teacher union president and Taranaki high school teacher, Angela Roberts. After four years at the helm of the Post-Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) Roberts is packing up the last of the boxes and clearing her Wellington desk as she prepares to return to her job as an economics teacher at rural Stratford High School. There has been speculation as Roberts tenure draws to an end that she might be head-hunted to run in New Plymouth, which was the most marginal seat in the country when National MP Jonathan Young won it in 2008.

Hands up if you expect Roberts to stand unopposed in another display of democratic unity.

Academics and now an academic unionist. The union take-over of the New Zealand Labour party continues, and with it, any chance they will return to the centre of politics.

There really is room for a “New Labour” to come into existence. Without it, NZ First will vacuum up a lot of voters. It won’t be so much the Missing Million, but Little’s Lost.

