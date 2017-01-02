Another Whaleoil reader emails his MP

Sent: Saturday, 31 December 2016 2:44 p.m.

Subject: UN Security Council Tesolution 2334

Hi Simon,

I am upset at the New Zealand sponsorship of this resolution that passed under urgency on the last day of the Security Council sitting and does not represent the will of the New Zealand people.

I have been a steady National voter in this electorate since Clem Simich was the MP for Tamaki after Muldoon retired. I am currently looking at changing my “two ticks” from National over this issue.

I would like to know your position on this issue as it angers me that Mr McCully has been as slippery with this as he was with the Saudi sheep deal for a farm in the desert. I would like to hear your answers to some questions please.

My question are:

· Do you approve of McCully’s action on behalf of the Government and the New Zealand people?

· Did you know that NZ was going to sponsor this resolution?

· Do you know what NZ stands to gain from this action?

· Do you think the only democracy in the middle east that respects the rights of women and LGBT deserves sanctions when the Palestinians have no requirements on them for any change?

· Do you think the people of NZ can see through the duplicitousness of Murray McCully?

· Do you think this will cost votes for National?

