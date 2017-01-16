The Antidote to the Awful Linda Cooper – Genelle Bailey

The selection race for Helensville looks like it might have a very strong front-runner, with John Key staffer Genelle Bailey considering running.

Arts, lifestyle and travel blogger David Farrar, a man well connected within National, says the following:

…Bailey is very liked and respected within the party. -Stuff

This is the consistent view of just about everyone who knows Genelle Bailey. She is apparently absolutely lovely as a person and exceptionally well liked across the electorate. Even caucus members, who are often skeptical of staffers wanting to come to parliament and knowing it all already, are very positive towards Bailey. Her great connections across the electorate mean that she will be a formidable candidate in selection because she knows all the delegates and they like her.

Bailey is the antidote to the Awful Linda Cooper. She has a sunny, positive disposition. Her only possible route to snatching defeat from the jaws of victory is if she engages Michelle “Coffee Coloured” Boag, who will completely screw up the selection for Bailey and hand it to someone else.