Those Auckland bashing poms, eh?

Remember the Poms that told the Herald that Auckland was dirtier and not nice?

One of them wrote to me.

Thank you for forwarding and subsequently commenting on our mishap in Auckland earlier this week. I apologise for offending you with my comment about the state I saw the city in, firstly, as you were not in the original interview you may not be aware as to the questions/conversation which led to this statement I. E. The context, neither did you hear me praising other aspects of Auckland or indeed New Zealand, but which didn’t make the finished article.

Secondly, as you can appreciate, I was very much under the influence of the events plus it is a very busy time for the city, where as originally we had visited in August – different pressures on the services. I meant you and your city no disservice, but yes you are perhaps right that if we are being so unforgiving about its state, we should perhaps go elsewhere.

On a more serious note, as I see your website invites comments and fair interest, i would like to perhaps stimulate a discussion on whether a single camera, which points in various directions is enough for a well known crime spot, where incidents are reported every week.

We have been naive and trusting, but we won’t be the only ones- but I would like others to benefit from our experience, and I would like there to be more deterrents for thieves in that parking. I feel the residents of Auckland deserve better facilities on behalf of Wilson parking, and the council.

Also, a couple of your readers commented, saying they don’t understand why we left our belongings. These are fair comments, and believe me I have not has much sleep since the 26th, thinking about the decision we made.

We made the wrong decision, we paid for it, and what we did after was raise awareness in the media, so that others can benefit from it. We do not blame anyone but ourselves for what happened and we are happy that we were able to go home with the help of media exposure.

Kind regards and happy new year,

Alexandra Petersen