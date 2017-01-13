Are Auckland Future in breach of the Incorporated Societies Act?

The rules (below) of Auckland Future state that an AGM must be held every calendar year, no later than 30 September (R6.1) – consistent with the Incorporated Societies Act.
At these meetings members re-elect the board, approve the financial statements, appoint the auditor and have a chance to ask questions of the board (i.e. those who lost the unlosable election).
The strange thing is that no one I know who is a member of Auckland Future remembers notice of an AGM. According to their website it is free to join – so if you received their newsletters (mostly media statement or emails begging you for money) you are a member.
Random important questions:
- When was the 2016 AGM?
- When was the required 6 weeks’ notice given to members in relation to the AGM?
- Was the required 20 (or 50%) of members present for the AGM to be valid?
- Why haven’t financial accounts been filed with the Registrar of Incorporated Societies, as required by law?
- Where are the financial accounts?
- Is Peter Tong still a lawyer?
- Is Jo Bransgrove still an accountant?
- Is Sue Wood still useless?
- How long until the authorities get involved?
https://www.scribd.com/document/336342169/Auckland-Future-registration-documents
