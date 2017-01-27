What is autism really like?

I have structure too, lots of routine, lots of plans. I am okay changing things because my structure through support has become more vague slowly over time. Instead of “Watch Pokemon 3 – 4pm” it will be “Watch TV” I am pretty good going off schedule now and doing some small adventures. I visited my neighbour today to ask her if my leg was okay because there was blood on it, It was just a scratch. Once upon a time that would have been hard. Therapy has helped a lot.

Social things are hard, it is different for everyone. I often know what my feelings are, but I do not know what anyone else’s are. When I watch TV with someone I like to look at people to see if their reaction is the same as mine. It makes people feel very weirded out “Why are you staring at me!” :( I do not mean to be so strange.

I love people, but people have to make exceptions. Being my friend means having to look after me. Being my friend means understanding I can’t meet you at the mall, you have to come to my house and take me. Being my friend means accepting I won’t know when I have caused emotional harm through being to blunt or saying something honest when you wanted a lie. “Does this colour look okay on me”

I rock a lot, I shake my legs a lot. I hum sometimes. I often recite the order of the keyboard when I am upset things are not in order. I often want to touch things like flower petals and walls and trees and it can embarrass people who have never experienced being looked at in a bad way.

I have phases. Pokemon, Doctor Who, Spaceships, Cats, Animals, Fairys, Trading cards, video games, Westerns.

I become obsessed with one thing, then I move on to the next thing. I have a friend who is 64 and is like a mother, she says my obsession so are the most exciting thing cause she ends up learning a bunch about things she did not know.

I am lucky in that some of my interests cross over into each other. I like Doctor who, I have a lego Doctor who set, I get to make my Lego Doctor Who visit some of my other obsessions that I have lego for. Such as westerns and spaceships.

I love Pokemon, and so Trading cards with pokemon on them and watching pokemon and books on pokemon and pokemon games, they are all connected, it maybe the same subject but say, my friend watches pokemon but doesn’t play the games. It means I have one to focus on.

I like to write and write many things, so whatever I am liking I can write about.

I seem to be able to have one or two phases at one time. Right now my phases are Fairytales and adventures. I am playing a video game on playstation 4, one on the computer also and writing a story. And trying to do real life adventures also :)