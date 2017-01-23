That awkward moment when you realise a Sharia Law advocate organised a Women’s rights march

Did you hear the joke about the paedophile that organised the children’s rights march?

What about the one about the butcher who organised the vegetarian food festival?

My favourite has to be the Sharia law advocate that organised a Women’s rights march…

You’ll also know when you’re living under Sharia law when you get arrested for adultery after being raped. Doesn’t sound very nice, does it?

A Sharia law activist promoting women’s rights is like fu@#ing for virginity. It is utterly insane. Under Sharia law, the only rights woman have are the right to be exploited, dominated, controlled and to be valued as having half the worth of a man.

Approximately 200,000 people participated in a ‘Women’s March’ in D.C. on Saturday. One of the organizers of the march, Linda Sarsour is a Pro-Palestine Muslim activist. She also advocates for Sharia Law in America and has ties to terrorist organization, Hamas.

…Linda Sarsour is very active on Twitter. She is pro Sharia law and a couple of her tweets even have a seditious tone to them where she romanticizes Sharia law and hints at it taking over America whereby we would have interest free loans.

The fact that an Islamic faction was one of the organizers of the Women’s March is laughable at best. Islam is responsible for the worst abuses of women and children not only throughout history, but at present day. Islamic supremacists who wish to impose Sharia law in America have infiltrated various leftist movements in order to appear as an oppressed minority…

The writer of the article Cristina Laila contacted Muslim activist Linda Sarsour on Twitter to confront her about the abuses of women under Islam. She brought up the fact that under Sharia law child marriage is sanctioned. When asked if she denounces the abuses of women and children under Islam Linda Sarsour responded by blocking her.

As I am not blocked I visited her twitter page and found the following photos. Just how beautiful is a woman who has to stare at the world through a slit? Nothing says women’s rights quite like a full face mask. Equal rights? They are so yesterday. Islam is the future ( at least if stupid left-wing feminist groups keep ignoring the Sharia elephant in the room.)

This photo has to be my favourite. Two images that have the words a SLAVE of Allah. Not servant, not friend… SLAVE! Nothing says freedom and human rights quite like romanticising slavery. But hey, I am just a silly infidel feminist who values my equal rights and wants to preserve them. What would I know?