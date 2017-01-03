If we judged what was important by NZ Media news stories

Some people seem to think that if the New Zealand mainstream media are not particularly interested in a news story then it can’t be very important. I propose the opposite point of view. If the NZ media are covering it then it probably isn’t very important because much of our media has more in common with a women’s weekly magazine than they do with a serious newspaper.

These days it is often the new media outlets like Breitbart and The Rebel Media who do in-depth analysis and coverage of worldwide events. To prove my point let’s compare some of yesterday’s headlines.

The New Zealand Herald headlines and videos:

Stuff headlines and videos:

Breitbart headlines and videos:

The Rebel Media headlines and videos: