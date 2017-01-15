What is the best way to get National to change policy?

If there is one thing I’m proud of it is what we’ve created here at Whaleoil. Look at this awesome snippet about the power (or otherwise) of withdrawing a vote.

cows4me wrote

Perhaps we should not be to quick to judge [National MPs over the way they are dealing with Un Resolution 2334 letters from voters]. We don’t know what orders have been issued, some may want to talk and no doubt many MPs would strongly disagree with the action at the UN. If every National MP was to speak their mind on every issue we the punters would be yelling at their ill discipline, we can’t have it both ways. Having said that it is clear how the party stands on the issue and we the voters must take the appropriate measures.

To which kayaker responded

The best voter measure I can think of is to stay inside the tent and effect change. Voting for the other parties (if that’s the measure some voters take as a result of this) will achieve nothing. Same, same, only worse.

Which caused me to reminisce…

Good luck. In my experience you are wasting your time. I well remember a dinner at my parents place, when my Mother was schooling a few MPs including Aussie Malcolm. She made some comment about ignoring your base at your peril when Aussie Malcolm looked across the table at my mother and said “Margaret dear, when we get to Wellington we can do whatever we like.” My mother replied “Aussie dear, that is why at the next election you will be unemployed along with many of your fellow MPs.” Shortly after that fateful dinner Robert Muldoon walked drunkenly before the cameras and announced the July 1984 snap election… and I never saw Aussie Malcolm again. Unless you sit on all the preselection and selection committees then you have zero chance of effecting change from with the tent… and are just as likely to be rinsed out of the party by people like Peter Goodfellow for daring to have a dissenting voice. I can point to dozens of people that this has happened to including me. Goodfellow himself tried to have the board expel me from the party and when the rules were pointed out to him the electorate committee was dragooned into getting rid of me. Unfortunately for Goodfellow that was Pakuranga electorate and my father sits on that committee. He failed. A couple of years later I decided not to belong to any political party to give me the freedom to kick anyone I wanted.

And as some previous Whaleoil supporters have discovered, that definitely includes the National party.