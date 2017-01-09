Bill English finally starts copying John Key

Prime Minister Bill English will spend Waitangi Day in Auckland, which means for a second year in a row the country’s leader won’t attend commemorations.

English has accepted an invitation from iwi leaders to lead a delegation of ministers to Waitangi to meet ahead of Waitangi Day celebrations but announced he will not attend the annual powhiri at Te Tii Marae.

“I am looking forward to meeting with the leaders of the 60 iwi who comprise the Iwi Chair’s Forum, to progress a range of issues of importance to Maoridom and New Zealand,” English said.

The Prime Minister will attend the meeting on February 3 but celebrate Waitangi Day in Auckland.

“After the issues surrounding the previous Prime Minister’s attendance at Te Tii Marae last year, my office sought clarification from marae kaumatua that I would be welcomed and able speak about issues of importance to New Zealand, as is tradition.

“However, my office was advised I could attend the powhiri but not speak – conditions which are not acceptable to me.

“While I thank the marae committee for their invitation I will take the opportunity to attend commemorative events to celebrate this important day elsewhere.”