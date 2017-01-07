Bill English shouldn’t feel too bad. Teresa May was also blindsided

Teresa May was “blindsided” by the Foreign Office over Britain’s support for the United Nations resolution on settlements, a senior Tory MP has suggested. The comments represent the latest twist in a diplomatic saga provoked by the Security Council motion describing the West Bank and East Jerusalem as “occupied” and settlements as having “no legal validity”. The US and the UK, which abstained and backed the motion respectively, faced the brunt of Jerusalem’s anger – with Israeli officials claiming the latter helped draft the motion and then pushed for it to be brought back to the table when Egypt abandoned it.

I suspect Murray McCully was promised a soft place to land and is in fact expecting to be kicked to the kerb. Bill English’s biggest problem is that it will cause a by-election. Perhaps the silence and reluctance to act is to try and drag the issue along until the by-election isn’t needed.

If that’s the case, English will call for an Inquiry. It will provide the delay he needs.

Bill English has other by-election concerns as well because there is an agreement with Labour and David Cunliffe that he won’t resign until Maurice Williamson is ready to go. That then will set the date for the general election and so will be within 6 months of both of those MPs announcing their retirement.

There is a MAD pact in place to ensure that happens, but if McCully stuffs that up then its all on and the election could indeed be very early.



The prime minister, he said, is not a fan of backroom deals on which he claims “the UN thrives”, adding: “I doubt Theresa May will have been impressed at being blindsided by our FCO which has a patchy record at the UN regarding Israel. This too I suspect may now change.” It is still unclear to what extent Downing Street was involved in the decision-making process over the vote and its build-up. It came after Downing Street issued an unprecedented rebuke of John Kerry following his speech last Wednesday on the future of Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The unprecedented statement – first revealed by Jewish News – came after the US Secretary of State warned the possibility of a two-state reality was being put in grave danger and branded the governing coalition in Israel as “the most right-wing in history” with an agenda driven by the most extreme elements.

It’s been amusing to see the Israelis labelled as “right wing” with the western democracies all shifting to the right. The media still think that “right wing” is a dirty word. As far as they are concerned, there is socialism, and then there is Hitler. (yes, I know Hitler wasn’t right wing, yet another superb and quite successful distortion by the left and the media).

But by all appearances, New Zealand only did what it always did, and there is no need to comment on such a trivial issue.

– Times of Israel