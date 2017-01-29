Bob Jones on the seemingly permanent housing crisis

Bob Jones writes at NBR about the housing crisis, but first a little history lesson.

Wait – hold your horses! Before readers start screaming, setting fire to their NBR, boxing their wives’ ears and rushing into the streets sobbing “no more, please God no more about the bloody housing crisis,” believe it or not, the opening paragraph above comes from the NZ Building Progress editorial in November 1918. The magazine was our building and architectural monthly trade journal a century back and the reason I have copies is my penchant for picking up old publications in second-hand bookshops. They never fail to give one pause for thought when perusing them, as that editorial demonstrates. Elsewhere in that issue was an article bitching about poor-quality building materials and another asking why they’re so expensive. Rings a bell I imagine. In the February 1916 issue, being one of the four copies I picked up, the editorial whines about the absence of civic spirit reflected by the difficulty of getting quality people to offer themselves for public office. That certainly struck a chord with me as a constant griper about public office providing an income for the incompetent. Mind you, even if my protest on that count isn’t new, its validity is certainly not in doubt.

It seems not much has changed in 100 years.

In all four issues of NZ Building Progress I found there were a number of other observations with similar characteristics; that is how nothing much has changed over the past century with hand-wringing issues. The point is best made with an incident I wrote about in the NZ Herald four years ago. I recounted how with a mate I drove to a North Wales village 20 years earlier to meet a chap advertising copies of The Times for sale, going back over a century. His angle was flogging these as novelty birthday presents, that is to give someone the issue published on the day they were born. The upshot was that we bought the lot. They were duly packaged into boxes which I confess remain largely unopened. But not entirely. For curiosity saw me open some and then as a result of their perusal, systematically open two or three for all of the 15 or so decades they covered. Here’s the point. There was a common theme in them all being basically that economically Britain is buggered. Yet as we know Britain has enjoyed a massive increment in living standards over the last 150 years, probably in part at least to this persistent hand-wringing inciting action. All of this illustrates why studying history is so important. It’s what I urge with my own children and why I provide scholarships for history students. Likewise with my company’s senior management. If potential managers haven’t studied history, then we’re not interested. My New Zealand manager, a former Commonwealth scholar, has three history degrees. Our proven modus operandi, which to the best of my knowledge is unique to us, stems entirely from an intensive study of the western world’s commercial property markets behaviour over the past century. Historians don’t simply record facts but instead delve into explanatory hypotheses. So too with us. The behavioural patterns are clear but it’s important to understand why. After all, it’s just possible that a historic first could occur and this time it actually will be different. But so far, not so. In another 50 years I doubt there will be any newspapers. What I don’t doubt though is that the news media, in whatever form it may be, will still be carrying on about a housing crisis.

Uh huh…and I also doubt the Labour party will still exist. I wonder if Bob would like to consider that?

– NBR