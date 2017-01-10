Bob McCroskrie positioning himself as leader of the Conservative Party

The ‘Family First’ group has put an interesting idea into debate for this election year. It wants the state to pay a parent to stay at home and look after their child rather than go back to work and put the child in daycare. The proposal is a direct challenge to some of today’s prevailing political principles, two of them held most dearly by the National Party, another two by Labour. National believes state dependants should have to return to paid work as soon as they can and, even more fundamentally, that the Government should leave family responsibility to parents. Labour believes it is healthy for all children to have access to good early education and, even more fundamentally, that public policy should do nothing that might discourage women from pursuing paid careers. Both parties, though, have espoused state-paid parental leave immediately after childbirth. National increased the leave to 18 weeks last year, Labour would extend it to 26 weeks, roughly six months. It is not clear how long Family First would like a stay-home parent to be paid a benefit but obviously Labour is closer to its thinking on this point than National is. So is Parliament and the public, according to a poll by Family First.

The problem with Family First, and by extension Bob McCoskrie, is that they only think a family where there is a mum and a dad that are formally married are real families.

For all the other freaks… that’s what the DPB is for, right?

Is he wanting to extend that to people in marriages, civil unions and just shacked up? People of the same gender? People who haven’t even decided what gender they will be next month, but are having children anyway?

I doubt he means that, and I doubt he polled on that.

The Conservative Party is heading into an election year with a leadership vacuum, and McCroskrie is firing off press release after press release pushing the result of a survey they paid for.

Doesn’t take a pundit to figure out what he’s doing.

He’d better be careful because Colin Craig is still relying heavily on McCroskrie’s testimony in several court cases where Bob sides with Craig against that manipulative, blond hussy that took down the Conservative Party with her sexy legs – taking advantage of a hapless red-blooded man.

I suspect counsel in the various cases ahead will absolutely love putting the next Conservative Party leader on the stand as he defends the conduct of the previous one.

