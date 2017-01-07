Breaking: 9 people shot, 3 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

I will update as more news comes to hand. Attacks at airports are becoming almost commonplace. I actually wondered whether or not to even cover it. If this is Islamic terrorism yet again it has already become the new normal. Are you currently wondering if yet another mad Jehovah’s witness has gone crazy shooting people while yelling, ” Hello, I am making just a brief call to share an important message with you. Please note what it says here in the bible, what do you think about that? Does it sound good to you? ” Or are you thinking that this is most likely another Islamic terror attack and he is yelling ” Allah snack bar ”
Nine people have been shot and at least three are dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, local law enforcement and federal officials told NBC News.
The shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time, law enforcement officials said. The airport tweeted that the incident took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.
Hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac.
-cnbc.com
Shooting appeared to have happened in the baggage area of terminal 2.
A suspect is in custody, according to CBS.
The mayor said there was only one shooting suspect.
People are now gathered on the tarmac, where buses are working to pick them up and get them to a more secure location.
-wspa.com
Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We’re sitting on tarmac. Florida!
Does anyone want to run a sweepstake on the shooters name?
A) Bill
B) Bob
C) Leroy
D) Mohammad
e) Abdul
Lets play media Bingo. You have filled your card when the following words have been used.
lone wolf
motive unknown
mentally ill
radicalised
devout Muslim
Family shocked
The shooter behind the rampage at a Florida Airport has been named as Esteban Santiago and was reportedly carrying military identification.
Santiago is reportedly in his 20s and appeared alone in the Terminal 2 baggage claim claim area wearing a Star Wars shirt.
Witnesses say he appeared to randomly target his victims during the shooting spree which has left at at least five people dead and many more injured.
He was apprehended by authorities when he stopped shooting to reload, witnesses said.
…Senator Bill Nelson named Esteban on MSNBC, saying he was carrying military identification.
…“He had what looked like a 9mm and emptied his entire clip. People were trying to run.”
Lea said police responded in less than a minute after the shooting began.
Once the gunman was out of bullets, “he was gunned down by police,” he added.
…“People were scared and frantically running to avoid being shot. People were tripping over each other. They were trying to make a fast exit out of the door.”
-mirror.co.uk
