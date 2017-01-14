Bruce’s Lower Northland Road trip: Part Three

Bruce the wandering Whale is back from his big OE and has been on a road trip with his mate John who drives a grunty 2016 Triumph Tiger 800 XCx.

This is part three of his lower Northland road trip

We remounted the bike and headed to Dargaville (which is a lot bigger and busier than I remember it from my regular visits in the early 1980s) and then further north.

I almost missed the turnoff to Bayley’s Beach – I had never been, so made the detour. It’s probably the quickest option for a boatie from Dargaville to access the West Coast rather than launching in the harbour/estuary and going out through the Kaipara Harbour Heads. Very similar to Muriwai (about 100km further south), but Bayleys Beach has golden sand rather than the black sand of Auckland’s West Coast beaches

Headed back to the main road and northwards again – to Kai Iwi Lakes where I used to spend some Spring weekends with a few mates back in the early 80s, before it became popular. It’s a lot busier now!

Continued northward and stopped at the Waipoua Forest Information Centre and Café for lunch and a “pit-stop”. They certainly know how to charge!!! But at least they did so with a smile…

After lunch, we continued north until we found Tane Mahuta. I really enjoyed the drive through the forest: lots of windy corners (if you get carsick, drive slowly!) and seeing all the large Kauri (and other native) trees growing right up against the road. Walked – after washing my boots – down the boardwalk for about two minutes until I came to Tane Mahuta.

My first encounter.

Wow. Almost a religious experience.

Back on the bike and heading north again – I couldn’t help but be astounded by the countryside: huge valleys, towering hills, steep inclines and just plain BIGNESS!

Stopped at the top of the hill just before Opononi to take a shot of the sandhills on the other side of the Hokianga – I hadn’t been to Opononi since I was in my early teens, 40-something years ago, and didn’t remember much except the sandhills….

Also stopped in town to get a photo of the bronze of Opo the Dolphin

(Ha! I didn’t even see my reflection when I was taking the shot!)

Continued on to Kawakawa we stopped at the Hundertwasser Toilets

I checked out the Gents (Note to self, try to look less conspicuous next time in a public toilet with a camera!!)

I didn’t try the Ladies but would assume they are very similar…

Stopped in at some friends in Kamo for a coffee and catch-up and then headed southwards to home, making a small detour to visit the Mahurangi Regional Park (only about 20 minutes from home and somewhere else I had never been before today)…

Statistics:

Elapsed time: 12 hours (approx)

Ride time: 8:03:00

Distance: 574.3 km

Average speed: 71.2 km/h

Fuel consumption: 4.4 l/100km

The thing that really struck me about my trip was that I had never really thought of Northland as being particularly big – or interesting. But it is very big and there is a LOT to see and do with some very nice places to visit.

Perhaps I don’t need to go south of the Harbour Bridge again until I see some more of Northland….