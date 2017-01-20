Business not to blame for McCully’s back stabbing of Israel

Soured diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Israel aren’t expected to derail increasingly cosy business dealings between firms in the two nations.

Contact between the nations’ official emissaries was put on ice when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled ambassador Itzhak Gerberg in December and blocked New Zealand’s envoy from travelling to the Middle East nation after the Christmas Eve vote on the UN Security Council resolution that Israeli settlements violated international law and undermined a two-state solution.

The diplomatic breakdown came in a year when commercial relationships appeared to be deepening, with a film co-production agreement signed in 2016 and the nations on the verge of completing an innovation deal for joint research and development.

Israeli embassy staff have said those initiatives are still going ahead, and New Zealand Jewish Council spokeswoman Juliet Moses expects the diplomatic issues will be short-lived and won’t impede commercial ties.

“The UNSC resolution and the New Zealand government’s role in promoting it shouldn’t, in and of itself, negatively impact existing commercial ties between the two countries,” Ms Moses said.

“These commercial ties have grown steadily over recent years and the 56-strong delegation of Kiwi business professionals led by Simon Moutter last year reported back that there are tremendous opportunities to be gained for Kiwi companies that are doing business with Israeli companies.”