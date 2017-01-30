CAIR aim their latest legal jihad at President Trump

I have the greatest sympathy for President Trump as I know what it is like to be hounded through the courts for political reasons. Colin Craig is only a millionaire and is not bankrolled by Saudi Oil money like CAIR but like them, he does not hesitate to use the courts as a weapon. CAIR is a front group for the terrorist tied Muslim Brotherhood and is bankrolled for the sole purpose of attacking American values, laws and culture using lawsuits as their weapon.

Where ever there is a Muslim activist making a fuss about being asked to remove her hijab CAIR will be there to financially destroy the business that dared to expect a Muslim to follow their rules. Remember clock boy with his bomb shaped ” radio” that he brought to school to terrorise the teachers? They defended him. Remember the Muslim woman who made a fuss about a diet coke on board a plane? They defended her. Ordinary people cannot stand up to such a well-funded organisation. Being in the right morally and legally means nothing when your opponent can drag you through the court system till you have nothing left.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is set to take on President Donald Trump and his administration after he signed an executive order to halt immigration from certain Middle East nations. CAIR said on its website that it will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the lawsuit.

“There is no evidence that refugees – the most thoroughly vetted of all people entering our nation – are a threat to national security,” CAIR National Litigation Director Lena F. Masri, wrote. “This is an order that is based on bigotry, not reality.”

That is a statement based on al-Taqiyya not on facts or reality. It is ignoring the inconvenient fact that some Muslim immigrants commit terrorist acts. Other media organisations are also downplaying the actual number of Muslim terrorists in America compared to the overall Muslim population. They forget that only a few terrorists were needed to crash a plane into the Twin towers slaughtering thousands of Americans and that a single Muslim terrorist can slaughter hundreds or thousands with a well-placed bomb. The numbers of individual Muslim terrorists is irrelevant. It is not about segregation as CAIR claims it is about reducing the threat.

“The courts must do what President Trump will not—ensure that our government refrains from segregating people based on their faith,” added Attorney Gadeir Abbas. “Our First Amendment is under attack. We, as attorneys, are foot soldiers of the American Constitution and took an oath to protect all from being targeted by the government because of their faith,” another attorney, Shereef Akeel, said.

The only organisation consistently attacking the first amendment is CAIR who work tirelessly to impose the Sharia on Americans via legal jihad.

CAIR’s claim that the refugees are “thoroughly vetted” is in contrast to FBI Director James Comey’s admission that the refugees were not able to be properly vetted. And the ban is not unprecedented. Perhaps America’s most liberal president in history, Jimmy Carter, not only banned Iranians but also moved to deport Iranian students. -bizpacreview.com