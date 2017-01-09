What came first the Islam or the mental illness?

Fort Lauderdale Jihadist Esteban Santiago joined MySpace as “Aashiq Hammad” and recorded Islamic religious music three years before he travelled to Iraq as an American soldier. The mainstream media narrative is that his mental illness was caused by his time in Iraq and that he was then radicalised by ISIS videos but that is not the full story according to New Media outlet GotNews.com

GotNews.com have a research team who quickly out researched the mainstream media on this story by searching the internet for clues.

…A search of public records database Nexis reveals that Puerto Rican Esteban Santiago has a brother named Bryan Santiago and two e-mails registered to his name:

…destroying the lying mainstream media’s narrative that he was just a mentally disturbed veteran and that “Islam had nothing to do with it.”

The second e-mail, [email protected] , is how GotNews exclusively visually identified Santiago before every mainstream media outlet and discovered he was posting on an explosives/weapons forum about mass-downloading Islamic terrorist propaganda videos in 2007 yesterday.

Today, we discovered the first e-mail, [email protected] , in the MySpace database that was leaked earlier this year.

…The middle entry “aashiqhammad” can be added to the MySpace URL to discover the profile that was registered to the e-mail address [email protected]

Sure enough, Esteban Santiago registered a MySpace account under the name “Aashiq Hammad”:

“Aashiq Hammad” lists Penuelas, Puerto Rico as his location, just like Esteban Santiago’s records in Nexis.

And take a look at the three songs recorded by “Aashiq Hammad.” The first one is titled “La ilaha illAllah”, which is Arabic for “There is no God but Allah,” and the first half of the Muslim declaration of faith, the Shahadah:

If the location and e-mail weren’t enough proof, “Aashiq Hammad” also has Bryan Santiago — Esteban’s brother — as a connection:

The song “La ilaha illAllah” by “aashiq” is indeed just an Arabic recitation of the Muslim declaration of faith “There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is his messenger.”

Why is MSM lying to us that #FortLauderdale terrorist #EstebanSantiago isn’t Muslim when he was recording this on his MySpace in 2007?

“Intentional” recitation of the Shahadah is generally considered sufficient to convert to Islam.

…And the best part?

That song was recorded in 2007, 3 years before Esteban Santiago went to Iraq as a U.S. soldier in 2010, destroying the lying mainstream media’s narrative that he was a “mentally disturbed veteran”, although even they admit Santiago went into an FBI office in 2015 and told agents he was being forced to watch ISIS videos by voices in his head…

2007 was also the year that “Naota33” was posting on an explosives/weapons forum about mass-downloading Islamic propaganda videos, as GotNews exclusively revealed yesterday.

Santiago was definitely mentally disturbed, but if he was calling himself “Aashiq Hammad”, recording Islamic religious music online, and downloading Islamic terrorist propaganda all in 2007, 3 years before his first deployment to Iraq, what do you really think is the root cause here?

