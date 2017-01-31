You can get balance in the NZ Herald if you pay for it.



It turns out that even left-wing newspapers will publish the other side of the story if you are prepared to pay for some balance on an issue. I spotted this photo of a full-page advertisement in the NZ Herald on Gab. The Herald runs pro-Palestine and pro-Islam pieces every week for free but they clearly don’t object to taking money from Jews. It is an indictment of our media that people these days are forced to pay for the other side of the story to be told. Newspaper advertisements used to only be for products, services or political campaigns during election time. How terrible is it that the other side of the story has to be paid for?

