CNN: Assassination of Donald Trump – A last, desperate suggestion to stop the inevitable?

In a segment that needs to be seen to be believed, CNN pondered, perhaps fantasized, what happens if President-elect Donald Trump and his unconfirmed cabinet members are all annihilated during the inauguration ceremony. Who would be president then?

The good news, it would seem to CNN, would be what appeared in the chyron: “Disaster could put Obama cabinet member in Oval Office.” Now, wouldn’t THAT be great?

CNN was cautious to admit there is no credible threat to Trump’s life on inauguration day but that didn’t stop them from speculating what happens if there were.

“Who would be in charge if an attack hit the incoming president… just as the transfer of power is underway?”

That honor goes to a “designated presidential survivor” — a concept developed during the Cold War when the U.S. was afraid Russia might wipe out the nation’s top leaders as they gathered for a State of the Union speech or an inauguration. One cabinet member began sitting out those events in case the worst possible scenario ever played out, a precaution taken during Bill Clinton’s administration, as is covered in CNN’s report.

But because Trump’s cabinet secretaries aren’t officially sworn in, they are ineligible as designated survivors. It would have to be someone from Obama’s cabinet, likely Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Tom Shannon, according to the report. However, Obama’s secretaries are all resigning on inauguration day, as well, so therein lies quite a predicament.

CNN has been criticized for its timing on this report and questioned over running a story like this now with Trump looming and not before Barack Obama’s inaugurations.