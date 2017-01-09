Comment of the Day

Whaleoil regular George nailed it yesterday. Here it is again, in case you missed it

Stuff: “Peter Leitch racism row a learning opportunity”

LAURA WALTERS

I’ve really had a guts full.

The self righteousness socialist propaganda is spewing forth faster than you can say “silly old white man”. All the usual sanctimonious preachers delivering their sermons from their pulpits to a congregation of us lesser beings whilst casting their scorn from their world of impeccability upon we racists.

Oh no! we can’t have an opinion that may vary from that laid out by the social justice bullies. If someone’s feelings are hurt then whatever was said, even in a casual way, is wrong. It appears we have to have a “adult discussion” “Kiwis are ripe and ready for this conversation after a year filled with high-profile examples of casual, and not-so-casual, racism”.

May I ask who is the judge of that? At whose bequest do we apply for inclusion in these re-education camps Is it , Lizzie Marvelly who claims: “I have so much admiration for Lara [Bridger]?” Or is it the Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy who is really confused whether Sir Butch went all the way?

It appears though it is alright to stereotype “Silly old white men” as those most likely to make racist comments. By this suggestion I’m offended on four different levels.

“Men” (sexist stereotype), “Old” (Ageism stereotype) “White” (Racist stereotype) and “Silly” (Cognitively impaired stereotype).

It is apparent, according to this article, that if you don’t fit this profile the likelihood is you won’t make a racist comment! See what I mean? They are so full of their self elevated theory that they are as guilty of offensive stereotyping as everyone else but they are just too stupid to see the irony.

It is apparent that every time a cupcake steps on a thistle they need to be rushed to intensive care.

In the meantime I will remain offended but then again maybe not.