Council ratbags still pouring shit into rivers

In 2012 I penned a piece on the “chronology of grief” associated with the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s chronic wastewater fiasco. Here’s a heavily abridged list of Hawke’s Bay Today’s relevant headlines, as was published then:

February 2005: “CHB effluent causing stink in swimming hole”.

March 2005: “Clean river depends on cash”.

February 2008: “It could be better, but it’s not bad”.

April 2008: “Council try again with Tukituki meeting”.

April 2009: “Tukituki sold down river, says scientist”.

October 2010: “Wastewater upgrade a step closer”.

February 2011: “Getting the nasties out of the river”.

August 2011: “Tukituki wastewater problem addressed”.

June 2012: “Floating wetlands to help treatment”.

Wednesday this week: “Court date set for CHB wastewater charges”. The last headline refers to the regional council’s decision to prosecute CHB council for breaching its resource consent conditions at treatment plants in Waipukurau and Waipawa. still, it seems the above list of headlines wasn’t quite long enough for chief executive John Freeman, who this week cried foul over his council’s pending court date. He let loose a line indicative of council’s stance in the past couple of decades: “Why are we being prosecuted rather than given an infringement notice?” In what I think was an attempt at mitigation, he claimed council had exceeded its limit only one more time than it was entitled to. Unbelievable.

People think the my posts about dodgy ratbag councils pouring shit into rivers in the Hawkes Bay is a recent event, but this problem has been going on for nearly two decades and no one has done anything about it.

It is clear that the so called fixes to the wastewater plants haven’t worked.

The real lurking issue and the rationale why the big stick of prosecution has come out is that the Hawkes Bay Regional Council needs the nutrient headroom to pursue their dodgy dam, and the bribe of the CHBDC buying water from the dam still doesn’t ameliorate the problems of nutrient levels.

The HBRC is prosecuting the CHBDC so they can pollute the river themselves. Unless of course the dam doesn’t go ahead. Perhaps then these two councils might like to fix the rivers in their care instead of trying to pollute them more.

– Mark Story, Hawkes Bay Today