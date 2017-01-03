Daily Proverb

6 Seek his will in all you do,
and he will show you which path to take.
Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)
6 Seek his will in all you do,
and he will show you which path to take.
Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)
Privacy Policy
This blog is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
Design by cre8d
Last Updated: 2017-01-03 16:30:09