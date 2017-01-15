Daily Proverb

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by Cameron Slater on January 15, 2017 at 6:00am

Proverbs 15

6 There is treasure in the house of the godly,
but the earnings of the wicked bring trouble.

 

