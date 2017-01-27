Dear Bill and Paula

via email

You are authorised to use his as you see fit.

I am pissed off that Bill and Paula are being so stupid as to ignore legitimate questions from voters.

I copy you on the email I sent tonight to Bill English, Paula Bennett, David Seymour and Winston Peters.

From: Sam xxxxx

Date: 26 January 2017 at 22:12:21 NZDT

To: [email protected]

Cc: P Bennett <[email protected] >, [email protected] , David Seymour <[email protected] >

Subject: UNSC resolution 2334

Good day to you both,

As Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, you surely rank above Foreign Minister Murray McCully.

Therefore I fail to see why neither of you will answer questions posed directly to you, by myself and countless others, about his behaviour at the Security Council just before Christmas 2016 and the co-sponsorship by him of UNSC resolution 2334.

I have had 2 responses from the Correspondence Manager and Private Secretary out of your offices, nothing at all from you our elected representatives.

This is not good enough, the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister hiding behind the skirt of the Foreign Minister is insulting to the citizens of New Zealand.

Your continued silence is unacceptable, there are stories around that say that other Cabinet Minsters were not consulted and it appears the Foreign Minister may well have ignored the procedures of the Cabinet Manual.

There are two scenarios at play here –

1) The Foreign Minister went “rogue”, in that case he should have been sacked on Christmas day.

2) You and Cabinet support and approved his action, in that case you must front up and say so.

The continued silence from both of you on this issue, shows a decided lack of leadership and the longer this drags on, the worse it becomes, especially now that the new government of the USA condemned this resolution and is likely to once again sideline this country, just as it happened in the 1980s.

I will also send this email to David Seymour, Winston Peters for their comments.

Regards,

Sam xxxxx