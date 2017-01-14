Dear Chester

via email

Mr Burrows

I refer to your email reply to ‘Jim’, now featured on Whale Oil

What a disgraceful reply, if you think that just one vote going elsewhere will not affect you then I suggest you start considering your next career move, because Jim is just one of a ground swell that are re-evaluating support for National MP’s and National. You sound like a 3rd Term Politician. I predict that this will be the catalyst for a change in Government and it will be a classic case of National losing the election not another party winning it. It is the attitude of Politicians like yourself that will be the downfall of National unless a major shift in focus is made.

Clearly from the content of your email you have little or no knowledge of the plight of Israel as a sovereign and independent nation, the ONLY functioning democracy in the Middle East. The basis of your argument is one-sided and one-eyed and sounds like you have been brainwashed by the Palestinian propaganda perpetuated by a complicit media.

I am not a Wanganui constituent but up until this issue I was a vocal supporter of National and supported my local National MP wherever I have lived…sadly no more. This issue is my line in the sand. I will take a wait and see approach to where I cast my next vote and I tell you now it is because of this issue; the abhorrent behaviour of Murray McCully in co-sponsoring this Resolution alongside those bastions of Human Rights; the deafening silence from McCully, our new Prime Minister, and even my own National MP the Deputy Prime Minister after the Resolution was passed. This is NOT the usual NZ position and neither was it the US. Go back and research past Resolutions and you will see the anti-sematic stance of the UN.

Do you not get any inkling that McCully got it wrong when you see the condemnation of other Countries over this Resolution?

As a former NZ Police Detective myself I find it hard to believe that you have not done your due diligence regarding this matter, or were you one of the old school that was happy as long as you got a lockup and the truth didn’t matter, make the evidence fit. I suggest you dust off your ‘D’ Manual and have another look at what truth means.

This is your opportunity to stand up and be counted for the people you represent, and not just roll over and get your belly scratched.

Regards

[withheld]