Dear Jamie,

I really want Bill to step up to the mark, show some real leadership in first first real test…..and tell me what the hell is going on…..

I realise John Key has gone but I don’t believe he would have let this ” fester” and would have made a statement….. ( even if he was holidaying in Dipton )

What I am really looking for is some communication and direction from the Prime Minister over this…….. the silence is “deafening” and is really causing me to make assumptions that may in fact be well wide of the mark….

I am so hoping this is just. an MP gone rogue and is not the ” True” National Parties stance on this…….. but if it is then ” fine” as I will make my voting decision based on this information.

What has got me ” fuming” is the recent UN Israeli resolution sponsored and pushed through by Murray McCully…….

Secondly I wish to state that I am a ” true and loyal” National; supporter and this is the first time I have ever felt the need to convey my feelings directly to a Member of Parliament. ( I did however email the PM a couple of days ago , again a first, asking the same question and received the standard automated response )

First of all let me wish you and your family the very best of the New Year.

Thank you for taking the time to write to me to express your concerns about UN Resolution 2334, regarding the Israel-Palestine two state question. I know it has been a few weeks since you first wrote. I wanted to consider much of the material on the issue before responding.

I am sorry you feel the Government has not acted in a way you can support.

Like you, I learnt of New Zealand’s vote in favour of this resolution during the summer period via the media. I have been asked by some if I was involved in the decision making. I am not a member of Cabinet and it was not a decision made at a National Party Caucus meeting.

However, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Murray McCully, has rightfully pointed out that that New Zealand’s support for the resolution is in line with our country’s long standing policy on Israel and Palestine. This policy has enjoyed support from both National and Labour governments in the past. What is new about this situation, and possibly what has caused surprise to many, was New Zealand’s decision to co-sponsor the resolution.

I accept that this issue is very complex and has been long running. The particular UN Security Council resolution supports the ‘two state solution’ and calls for an end to obstacles that hinder the progress of the two state solution based on the 1967 lines. While a perfect solution acceptable to all is near impossible to find, internationally the two state solution has been the recognised and accepted basis for resolving the Palestinian conflict for many decades.

The resolution also reinforced the international community’s commitment to a negotiated outcome, as well as expressing concern at settlements being established in such a way where Israel is deemed an occupying power that has taken measures aimed at “altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory”.

I suspect few governments around the world would argue absolutely that either side of this debate is completely without fault. Such a long running conflict inevitably has had winners and losers over the years, and acts undertaken on both sides that have not been helpful to long term peace. In terms of our own government’s position, New Zealand has worked over a number of years to provide political and practical support to both Israel and Palestine in an attempt to encourage the negotiation of a two state peace deal. That hasn’t changed with this resolution.

In my reading of commentary on this resolution, as well as the text of the resolution itself, I was struck by the constant theme around attempts to find peace and ensure two states, and their citizens, can live side by side together. That then lead me to the question of whether New Zealand should support such attempts and whether we were right to support this resolution.

I accept that there are strongly held views from many, particularly those that believe Israel has not been appropriately supported by New Zealand. However, I have struggled to find within Resolution 2334 text or wording that deviates away from our long standing desire to find a peaceful outcome that respects the right for both Israel and Palestine to exist, as well as recognising international law and the legal validity of actions undertaken by states. On that basis, I have found it difficult to find any areas of disagreement with our Government’s decision to support this resolution.

I appreciate you taking the time to express yourself on this important matter. I hope you can appreciate I have also given a lot of consideration to the matter and the thoughts expressed to me by my constituents.

