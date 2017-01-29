Dear Mainstream Media

This article at the Washington Post is aimed at the US media but it could just as easily be a cut/paste and find “NY Times and replace with NZ Herald…or any other NZ media outlet, save none.

The New York Times wants greater diversity in its newsroom ranks. It even has a diverse set of areas in which it’s striving for greater diversity. “As The New York Times becomes an ever more global operation, diversity in our ranks is paramount. Diversity — of gender, race, nationality, sexual orientation, socioeconomic backgrounds and outlook — is a moral imperative as well as a necessity for improving our coverage, which, in turn, will expand our audience,” notes a recently released New York Times planning document. Bolding added to isolate a pressing question that has been weighing on journalism for decades. Does “outlook” mean “ideology”? Is the New York Times explicitly seeking to ensure a balance of, say, liberal and conservative leanings among editors and reporters?

Should diversity also mean conservative voices? I think it should, but the media spent the last election in NZ trying to axe conservative voices and mine in particular…all at the behest of a criminal hacker and his mouthpiece Nicky Hager. Worse, the Labour party and the Internet party were complicit in this attack against conservative voices. It was them who were the fascists in seeking to silence myself, my friends and anyone associated with me. Sure they dressed it up by calling it dirty politics, but what they all did was the dirtiest of all politics.

The characterization of mainstream media newsrooms as left-leaning hives indeed has documentary backing. Some of the research is narrow and entertaining: In 1990, for example, Washington City Paper — then under the leadership of current Politico media critic Jack Shafer — found that Tony Kornheiser, then a sports columnist for The Washington Post, was the only registered Republican among a sampling of 49 top editors, reporters and columnists at the newspaper. And Kornheiser was a RINO. “I don’t think the Republican Party would claim me,” Kornheiser told reporter Christy Wise, adding that he and his wife had registered with different parties so that they could receive mailings from both sides. Upon further reflection, he deemed his party affiliation a “mistake.” The Pew Research Center in 2004 undertook a nationwide survey of 547 local and national reporters, editors and executives. The result? Thirty-four percent of national press identified as liberal, as opposed to 7 percent conservative (“moderate” was the largest category). Liberal identification among national press types had shot up from 22 percent in 1995.

I bet NZ newsrooms have worse statistics.

The American Society of News Editors does an annual diversity survey, but it doesn’t probe this particular incarnation, according to executive director Teri Hayt. “Diversity is more than gender or race,” writes Hayt in an email. “It’s more important than ever before that news organizations reflect their communities if they want to provide a consistent fair and balanced news report. News organizations must do better with women and minorities in leadership and reporting positions and just as important, they must have diverse opinions within the news operation to have a meaningful conversation around coverage.”

Has the NZ Herald, formerly a conservative newspaper with the largest circulation in NZ, ever stopped to wonder why their subscribers are shrinking at alarming rates? Perhaps it is because they no longer reflect their readership…and society. Instead they focus on the less than 30% of people who are left-wing in this country.

The granddaddy of research on this topic is “The American Journalist,” a series of studies that dates to the 1970s. In 2006, the series found that journalists had edged a bit to the right over the preceding decade but that newsrooms still skewed more lefty than the U.S. population at large. Here’s a Pew screenshot from 2006:

I would hazard a guess that NZ society matches that chart, showing just how out of step the newsrooms have become.

Things haven’t improved either:

A 2014 study under the “American Journalist” banner found that 28 percent of 1,080 surveyed U.S. journalists claimed to be Democrats, as opposed to 7 percent for Republicans. The numbers reflected a desertion of both parties toward a self-identification as independent, which clocked in at 50 percent of the surveyed population. Tom Rosenstiel, executive director of the American Press Institute, concludes, “Actually the numbers say newsrooms tilt independent.” That shift is consistent with a movement among the general public toward independent (non) affiliation, notes Rosenstiel, who argues that it reflects a “sense that both parties have become more polarized.” Tim Graham, executive editor of NewsBusters, has a different take: “Journalists have gotten incredibly reluctant to identify with a party. I suspect liberals check the ‘independent’ box to avoid being properly identified.”

Or another answer would be that like NZ journalists are deeply dishonest about their leanings, and the harpies of the left attack anyone who even remotely intones conservative values…and seek to bully and hound them out of a job.

It is thought that the liberal bias in newsrooms is because of the growth of corporate media with newsrooms being centred in large cities like New York, Washington DC, and Los Angeles…or Auckland. City folk are mostly left-wing, whereas country folk are conservative.

The hulking organs of the mainstream media reside in New York, Washington and other metropolises, where liberals live on top of other liberals. The residency pattern of these big-time reporters and editors quite consistently overlaps with the blue-coded areas of the country that voted for Hillary Clinton, who won the District of Columbia with 91 percent of the vote.

Then there are the US equivalent of John Campbell, crusading journalists who don’t give a damn for anyone but their own politics, but try to dress it up somewhat.

Bernard Goldberg, author of the 2001 book “Bias” and a Fox News contributor, put the crusader dynamic this way in a 2011 chat with host Bill O’Reilly: “Now, I know you’re not allowed to say this publicly and especially on television, but every now and then, Bill, the weak are wrong and the strong are right,” said Goldberg. “This is a takeoff on the old journalistic mantra that our job is to — to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted. Well, it isn’t. That’s the job of a social worker or a priest or somebody like that but not a journalist.”

And John Campbell’s show is definitely more social worker, and the same goes with the NZ Herald with their pimping the poor articles, especially from Simon Collins. Take a look at NewstalkZB which is gutting their conservative voices and filling spots with sopping wet liberals. They’ve removed conservative voices from shows like Larry Williams and instead have their own staff, tired old hacks or wets filling slots on The Huddle.

Our media is broken and so far the possible saviours are either the same old people now dressed up as sheep in sheep’s clothing…or pretenders who have sold out their ethics to native advertising and pretend that it is journalism.

– Washington Post