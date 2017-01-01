A reader writes to his local MP

via email

From: Theus *****

Date: Sat, 31 Dec 2016 at 3:17 PM

Subject: My feelings on UN Israel-Palestine resolution

Dear Alastair,

I’d just like to let you know I feel quite let down as a National voter as a result of New Zealand’s co-sponsoring of resolution 2334.

Although I am certainly open to learning why I might be misguided, National supporters have been denied even that- effectively silence from the brass.

The objective of peace must remain the focus, but my gripe is how we went around it.

Here are some key things that bother me:

New Zealand stabbing an ally which is the only Democracy in the ME- where minority groups are protected by the rule of law. Contrast this to Palestine where gays are murdered, women don’t enjoy the privileges they should be afforded, propaganda advocating extermination of Jews and their state are given to school children, and various missing rights we in the west take for granted.

The timing of this. It appears to be a bit of coup by an outgoing Obama. With Trump coming in I question the wisdom of getting offside with an incoming White House. All for what?

According to Hama’s charter and widely discussed, their current “goal”of going back to 1967 boarders is a skipping point for the ultimate vision- a Palestine from the sea to the Jordan river… No jews, no Israel…

So, as our representative in the Wairarapa I hope you can take this on board in some way.

Cheers,

Theus *****

(slightly edited for relevance)