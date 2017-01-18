Dear Paula

From: T and S
Sent: Sunday, 1 January 2017 4:31 p.m.
To: P Bennett (MIN)
Subject: UN Resolution 2334
Dear MS Bennett
Firstly, happy new year and congratulations on your rise to Deputy Prime Minister.
Do you, like the Prime Minister, have your head buried in the sand, showing contempt for National Party supporters, and hoping that the uproar over the sponsoring of the above resolution by NZ will just go away.
Well we are here to tell you that it won’t. We are long standing supporters of the National Party, but the only response and comment we have had on this matter, has been from David Seymour. It was reassuring that the ACT member for Epsom was still working for this country, even if the National Caucus were all “missing in action”.
Because of this action at the UN by Murray McCully, and the non response from Bill English, who thinks a barbecue in Dipton is more important than running the country, we will be voting for ACT at the next election.
Regards
Stephen Chester and Tony Booth
Ex National voters Auckland Central
And the reply?
From: Alvina Robati <[email protected]>
Date: Tue, 17 Jan 2017, 10:14
Subject: 16/2643: UN Resolution 2334
To: [email protected]
Dear Stephen,
On behalf of Hon Paula Bennett, Deputy Prime Minister, thank you for your email of 1st January 2017, concerning the UN Resolution 2334.
The issue you have raised falls within the portfolio responsibility of Hon Murray McCully, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Your correspondence has therefore been transferred to Minister McCully for his consideration.
Kind regards,
Alvina Robati
Office of Hon Paula Bennett
Wow.
It seems her stupid and clearly retarded office worker has thought that a letter from constituents about UNSC 2334 is an OIA request and batted it away to McCully who wont give a shit and in all likelihood will just bin it.
Shows how truly stupid Paula Bennett is, along with her staff.
