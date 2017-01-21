Whaleoil reader Stevie543 shares this correspondence
Here is my email to Bill English and the dimissive reply …
Dear Prime Minister
We emailed you recently concerning the outrageous sponsoring of the above resolution by NZ. We asked that you explain to the NZ people why it was that we were turning our backs on the only democracy in the Middle East.
Your silence has been deafening.
We also emailed David Seymour for his views and comments, and we’re pleased to receive a reply within 10 minutes. It is reassuring to know that at least one MP is still working for NZ.
We have therefore decided after 12 years of support for the National Party, that our vote in 2017 will be going to ACT.
National appears to be going too far to the left, and now being a lap dog for Obama in his last days of office. When the National Government are getting praise from left wing bloggers, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, then you know something is wrong
AND THE REPLY
I am writing on behalf of the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Bill English, to acknowledge your email of 30 December 2016 concerning the UNSC resolution on Israel. Please be assured your comments have been noted.
We are forwarding a copy of your correspondence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Murray McCully for his consideration.
Thank you for writing to the Prime Minister.
Yours sincerely
A Ireton
Correspondence Manager
This is the new boilerplate answer. When ministers are asked for their personal position on the issue, they are deferring it to McCully.
And he of course provides the same press release.
I think it is fair to say we can stop expecting any enlightenment from our National MPs on the Resolution 2334 issue. They’ve gone into shutdown.
Whaleoil on a phone, iPad or tablet without ads is so fast!
Click Here to subscribe to a FAST ad-free Whaleoil.