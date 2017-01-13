Denise Lee to run for National in Maungakiekie

Party Hopper and Auckland Councillor Denise Lee, who changed her name from Krum after the last election, is running for National in Maungakiekie.

Denise has now won the council seat twice, and is the most likely winner for National in Maungakiekie. She has managed to leave her very conservative christian background behind, at the same time as proving to National that her presidency of the United Future party is not enough reason to prevent her from running for National.

Denise’s party hopping from C&R to Auckland Future demonstrates that although she is a conservative christian her low political bastardry is well refined and she will be a valuable addition to the dark arts team in National. She demonstrated her willingness to get into a brutal fight with Whaleoil by voting to end the set net ban in Arkles Bay, showing she is either politically retarded or willing to have a major dust up with New Zealand’s most popular political blog.

Running in Maungakiekie is not a surprise. Denise has failed in previous National selections, and her best chance is to run in Maungakiekie. She had been told that locals in other blue seats in Auckland would attempt to prevent her getting through preselection as they really don’t like her party hopping and her social conservatism.

Apart from helping National with the dark arts, where Scott Simpson needs a skilled apprentice, Denise will bolster the socially conservative wing of National. Under John Key social conservatives became something of an endangered species, so restoring some strong, vocal social conservatives to caucus will encourage the kind of vigorous debate National used to have in the past.