Deputy Wellington Mayor to be handed Annette King’s seat on a platter

Wellington Deputy Mayor Paul Eagle has confirmed he will put his name forward to contest for a seat in Parliament. Eagle said earlier that he was considering running on the Labour ticket in the Rongotai seat, which will be vacated by long-serving Labour MP Annette King, who will run only on the party list in the general election later this year. He plans to step down from his deputy mayor position only if he wins the seat, which covers Wellington’s eastern and southern suburbs.

Another one of those “democratic” Labour selections. Dollars to a knob of goat poo that he’ll stand unopposed.

When Eagle announced in December that he was considering running, one of the potential hurdles was the thought that Labour Leader Andrew Little, who also lives in Island Bay, might wish to run. But Little has since said he will run only on the party list. Little said Eagle had won council elections, organised well, and was a very strong identity with good connections in the area. “He has got everything you would need for a good, effective MP.” Eagle, 44, was appointed Wellington’s deputy mayor when Justin Lester won the capital’s mayoralty in October. In announcing he was putting his name forward, Eagle paid tribute to King. “It’s important to recognise the tremendous and significant contribution that Annette has made to politics over the past four and a half decades, particularly in her electorate,” he said. “It’s been an honour to work closely with Annette for the past six years and to learn what it means to be a successful electorate MP.”

If you are wondering why Eagle’s nose is the same coffee-colour as King’s behind, you’re not paying attention.

– Stuff