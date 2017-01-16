The desperation to trip Trump up is out of control

WASHINGTON ― When explaining how he would (somewhat) extricate himself from his myriad conflicts of interest this week, President-elect Donald Trump and his tax lawyer completely ignored what would happen to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. It looks like he also failed to discuss that with the government agency that holds the hotel lease. Trump’s deal with the General Services Administration to operate a hotel in the Old Post Office building specifically states that the lease cannot be held by an elected official. And the clock is ticking down to Trump’s inauguration. Yet the GSA released a statement on Wednesday, after the president-elect’s press conference, indicating that it was not aware of his plans for the Trump Organization until he announced them to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump announced his plans to hand over control of his business to his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, while still maintaining his ownership stake. Such an arrangement does little to nothing to resolve any conflicts related to the business. Walter Shaub, director of the Office of Government Ethics, called the plan “meaningless” and far short of the steps that every other modern president has taken to eliminate financial conflicts upon taking office. The hotel lease with the GSA clearly states, “No member or delegate to Congress, or elected official of the Government of the United States or the Government of the District of Columbia, shall be admitted to any share or part of this Lease, or to any benefit that may arise therefrom.” Since Trump will keep his ownership in the Trump Organization, he will inevitably remain a beneficiary of the lease.

This is typical of the Trump situation. Similar problems existed with other politicians, and the solutions are well known and time-tested. Nobody expect a politician to be commercially successful and then suddenly have no conflict of interest once entering public service.

What they are doing with Trump is instead of helping him get it all sorted, they are trying to trip him up.

Trust me, being in violation of his building lease will be as important to the running of the United States of America as would be the fact that he may wear “Trump” ties, or wear “Trump” cuff links.

The relative immaturity of the United States as a country is currently on full display.

– Huffington Post