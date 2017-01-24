How to detect fake news – by Radio New Zealand

To be honest, RNZ isn’t a major transgressor, but I still can’t escape the irony.

Here’s how to be discerning about what you read: Read beyond the headline In June, satirical news site the Science Post published an article with the headline ‘Study: 70 percent of Facebook users only read the headline of science stories before commenting’. The text below the headline was gibberish, but that did not stop thousands of people earnestly sharing it, sneering at anyone foolish enough to make that mistake. Be careful not to do the same by reading the article before sharing it on your timeline.

The number of times NZ Herald, Stuff and other headlines don’t match the article is higher than daily. There is no point complaining to the Press Council. It wastes their time and it causes no change.

Check the domain name Legitimate news organisations often have a .com website, or a domain from their country of publication, such as .co.nz, .com.au, .co.uk, and occasionally they’ll have a .org address. Watch out for URLs that end in .com.co, as these are often duplicate sites of legitimate websites, only with fake news stories.

Seriously?

Read the ‘About’ page The About page of a website should provide information on a company’s history, how its business is funded, who the members of its leadership team are and the ethos it follows. Any red flags about the company’s biases should be apparent here. Do a reverse image search in Google News organisations will source their own photographs and video footage, or use an international photo agency such as AFP or Getty to illustrate their stories. Organisations that spread fake news won’t bother sourcing their own imagery. You can do a reverse image search by right-clicking the image and selecting the search Google option, which will tell you if an image has been previously published on an unrelated website or story.

Oh now you’re just getting ridiculous. Why not tell readers to check with Snopes as well.

Finally, we get to the only useful one

Check the sources Consider how many people are quoted in the article – does one opinion feature heavily? Journalists will do their best to present a balanced story, which includes getting comments from all parties involved. Academics bring weight to the story, but it helps to do a quick Google search of the names of those quoted. Does their research and the statistics they are quoting look legitimate and free of bias? Also check what other sources have been linked to within the article.

Trust your source of news. If you read the NZ Herald, you know you can’t take the headline as read. And often the whole article twists around on the last paragraph (when the journalist knows 98% of the readers have already given up)

Learn to discern your sources of news. Learn to immediately reject news when it has a certain person reporting (we all know who I’m referring to here), and place your trust in certain commentators that have earned it and haven’t steered you wrong.

The latter, of course, is responsible for Whaleoil’s popularity.

– RNZ