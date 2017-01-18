The domino effect of Resolution 2334 continues

UN Resolution 2334 sponsored by the chairman of the security council, Murray McCully, whose strings were pulled by John Kerry and outgoing President Obama, sent a message to the Palestinians that Jerusalem was theirs. Now PLO President Abbas is pulling out all the stops to try to stop incoming President Trump from moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Why is he so against it? It is because it sends a strong counter message that the US recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and therefore does not see it as Palestinian land.

Interestingly New Zealand shows its lack of diplomatic respect for Israel by locating its Israeli embassy not inside Israel but inside the Muslim majority country Turkey in their capital Ankara. We recognise the capitals of Muslim states so why don’t we recognise the capital of Israel?

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas sent letters to a number of world leaders on Monday urging them to prevent the stated goal of the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. to the official PA news outlet Wafa, Abbas sent letters to the heads of Russia, China, France, Germany, Britain, the European Union, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Arab League secretary general, “asking them to spare no effort in preventing the US embassy from moving to Jerusalem”

The PA president on Monday also sent a letter to Trump, explaining what he believes are the pitfalls of fulfilling the president-elect’s controversial campaign promise. In his letter to Trump, Abbas argued the move will “likely have a disastrous impact on the peace process, on the two-state solution and on the stability and security of the entire region, since Israel’s decision to annex East Jerusalem contradicts international law.”

In other words, Palestine will continue to be the aggressor in its one-sided terrorist war against the only true democracy in the middle East.

The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as their intended capital. An American decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would signal US acceptance of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The status of Jerusalem is one of the core issues that would need to be resolved in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on Palestinian statehood.

It is also one of the issues that UN resolution 2334 pre-empted by calling Israel an occupier which is what started this whole domino effect. The UN resolution wording gave approval and pseudo-legitimacy to the Palestinian claim.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem and the Old City after capturing the areas in the 1967 war. The UN Security Council last month branded all such land as occupied Palestinian territory — a designation furiously rejected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who ridiculed the notion that the Temple Mount and Western Wall could be defined as not part of Israel. The US abstained in the vote, allowing the resolution to pass, which infuriated Israel and drew criticism from Trump. On Friday, Abbas invited Trump to visit the Palestinian territories, but also said moving the embassy was a red line whose crossing the Palestinians would not tolerate, and such a move would throw the peace process into a crisis it would not necessarily be able to overcome, according to Israel Radio.

When Israel’s red lines get crossed they react by withdrawing their ambassadors and by withdrawing funding. What they don’t do is threaten violence and an end to the peace process like Abbas has. Even a blind fool should be able to see the difference in the two state’s behaviours.

…the Palestinian Authority’s supreme Sharia judge Mahmoud Al-Habbash declared that if the incoming US administration fulfills its campaign promise to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, it would be considered “a declaration of war” on all Muslims. -timesofisrael.com

When Benjamin Netanyahu told Murray McCully that if he sponsored UN resolution 2334 it would be viewed as an act of war he did not mean that Israel would be at war with New Zealand but that the resolution would increase the hostility towards Israel by the Palestinians by giving their claims legitimacy. The media in New Zealand went all out to misrepresent Netanyahu’s words. What will they do now about Mahmoud Al-Habbash’s words?

Netanyahu was right about the increased hostility as the truck attack on the Israeli cadets in Jerusalem soon after showed. When Hamas or some other Islamic terror proxy attacks the American embassy (and they will) it will be only one of the dominoes set in motion by New Zealand’s disastrous sponsorship of resolution 2334. It may have been planned and set in motion by Obama and Kerry with the help of the UK but without McCully’s co-operation it would have never got off the ground.