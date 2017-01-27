Dotcom says he could have proved the Moment of Truth, but decided not to

Laila Harre has popped up in the news giving tame interviews to friendly journos to try and do some image repair after her high profile crash-n-burn with Dotcom’s Internet party. Apparently, the “Moment of Truth” email was genuine, but Dotcom held critical information back.

Yeah, really!

The Herald approached Dotcom on the issue [yesterday], receiving an emailed response. He said: “I’m 100% sure that the email is genuine. Unfortunately it was leaked without headers.

“My lawyers advised me against using it at the Moment of Truth. They suggested to use the courts, at the appropriate time, to seek discovery and depositions.”

He said it had been difficult to get all the discovery which he believed was necessary for his case and was hoping to address that in a case before the Human Rights Tribunal shortly.

The so-called email was dated October 27, 2010 and was purported to be from Warner Brothers chairman and chief executive Kevin Tsujihara. The content of the so-called email claimed it had been sent to a senior executive at the Motion Picture Association of America – the lobby group for the Hollywood studios.

The alleged email stated: “We had a really good meeting with the Prime Minister. He’s a fan and we’re getting what we came for. Your groundwork in New Zealand is paying off. I see strong support for our anti-piracy effort.

“John Key told me in private that they are granting Dotcom residency despite pushback from officials about his criminal past. His AG will do everything in his power to assist us with our case. VIP treatment and then a one-way ticket to Virginia.”

Warner Bros senior vice president for worldwide communications Paul McGuire said at the time: “Kevin Tsujihara did not write or send the alleged email, and he never had any such conversation with Prime Minister Key.”

He said the statement – made two hours after the Herald first asked questions – came after a “thorough internal review”.

He said: “The alleged email is a fabrication.”