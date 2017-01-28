Even the main stream media are calling out dodgy teachers now

As a percentage, that’s not too bad. As a profession, it may be. Do 50 lawyers get struck off every year? Accountants? Real estate agents?
Dozens of teachers were disciplined or struck off last year for sexual, inappropriate or aggressive behaviour towards students.
Fifty teachers were censured and 19 had their registrations cancelled in 2016, in the year to October 31.
Among those cases there were more than 40 incidences of inappropriate behaviour, sexual misconduct, or physical, aggressive or violent behaviour towards students, according to Education Council data obtained by the Herald under the Official Information Act (OIA).
In 2014, 51 teachers were censured, and 44 were in 2015.
In the first 10 months of 2016, 19 teachers were struck off. That compares to 44 in 2015 and 32 in 2014.
All teachers who had their certificates to teach cancelled were also censured.
A total of 70 complaints went before the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal in 2016, 69 in 2015 and 47 in 2014.
The New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal is doing a better job than the Council it replaced. Most instances no longer have name suppression, and by far the bulk of the troublemakers are kicked from the profession.
Whetu Cormick, president of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation, said new mandatory reporting requirements, which mean schools must report all claims of inappropriate behaviour, could account for the higher number going before the disciplinary tribunal.
He backed the tribunal in censuring or de-registering teachers who breached regulations or acted inappropriately.
“We want the best teachers in front of students, and we want our students to be safe, cared for and nurtured,” he said.
The vast majority of teachers were “highly competent, professional, and they care for the young people that they work with”, Cormick said.
Now that fewer of these scumbags are hidden at other schools after receiving glowing references, the focus should shift to prevention. The process of getting these broken people into the class rooms are not weeding out the sexual predators and the pathologically dishonest ones.
This needs to change.
