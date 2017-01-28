Even the main stream media are calling out dodgy teachers now

As a percentage, that’s not too bad. As a profession, it may be. Do 50 lawyers get struck off every year? Accountants? Real estate agents?

Dozens of teachers were disciplined or struck off last year for sexual, inappropriate or aggressive behaviour towards students.

Fifty teachers were censured and 19 had their registrations cancelled in 2016, in the year to October 31.

Among those cases there were more than 40 incidences of inappropriate behaviour, sexual misconduct, or physical, aggressive or violent behaviour towards students, according to Education Council data obtained by the Herald under the Official Information Act (OIA).

In 2014, 51 teachers were censured, and 44 were in 2015.

In the first 10 months of 2016, 19 teachers were struck off. That compares to 44 in 2015 and 32 in 2014.

All teachers who had their certificates to teach cancelled were also censured.

A total of 70 complaints went before the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal in 2016, 69 in 2015 and 47 in 2014.