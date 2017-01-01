Even though you know, it still needs saying: Thank you

Another year behind us and I realised I’ve stopped thanking people as much as I used to. That’s poor form. I know they know I’m grateful, but that’s how the rot starts. In no particular order (and let me not forget anyone… gulp)

Cartoonists

Roger Price

BoomSlang

SonovaMin

Guys, what a year. Thank you so much. Your cartoons may not always generate wild debates, but I know through feedback that whenever you’re not there, you are sorely missed. Whaleoil is quite lucky to have you and I’m not sure any other publication has such a nice (what is the word for a collection of cartoonists? A pastel?) group with such a loyal audience.

Moderation

Even though it is my job to take all the bricks and bouquets, truth is that I do relatively little moderation. Nige and Isherman are holding up the bulk of it while things are quiet. No doubt all hell will break loose later this year, but until then, I just act as I run into something. There are a few invisible moderators also who have agreed to assist without exposing themselves to the public. The total team is six people.

It pleases me when I see our own commenters say they value the moderation at Whaleoil. They can see what happens elsewhere and they are now mostly working with us rather than against us. The days of people screaming censorship and freedom of speech are well over and it makes me very happy to see. It’s no secret this has been my baby from day one, and it was a hard job bringing some people across from the old days. Sadly, we lost some along the way that still feel their need to act any way they like on the Internet is more important than an interesting, safe and well respected commenting community.

Lux

Lux is a treasure. It is rare to have people that you can genuinely say are truly unique. Lux helps with the Photo of the Day and Backchat. She’s also often seen in the live sports posts where her absence is felt when she can’t attend. Lux is a very loyal friend, and people who have her as a friend in real life are very rich.

Korau

Word of the Day. Some people like words, others puzzles, or inspirational quotes. It all adds to the diversity that Whaleoil presents. And on occasion I learn something new. The roots of words can be quite fascinating. Korau never misses a beat. I never have to check if the work is done. He’s a ‘set and forget’ volunteer – the best kind. Thank you too.

Proof readers

We lost a few this year, and it is probably obvious that the quality of Whaleoil’s writing has gone backwards because of it. Proof readers are very special and trusted people. They get access to all our “yet to be published” articles. This means that confidentiality is one of the most important attributes. Also, we need to trust them not to change the articles’ meaning or impose their own needs. It is a thankless task, and a number of people are grinding along, some every day, and do what they can. Thank you for your work people – you are the most invisible helpers Whaleoil has. When you do your job well, nobody knows you’ve been!

Hooker Phil, George, Cows4me, Nechtan, Carl and others

Certain readers have carved out their own daily slot in the general debate posts and elsewhere and have their own fan base and following. Your perspective, humour, insights and advice is valued by us and our audience. You are part of Whaleoil.

Financial supporters

Boy oh boy. You people are special. I know some of you give little because you have too little to give. And yet you give anyway. Whaleoil/Cam are hopeful we’ll see the end of a number of court cases during 2017. And we are confident that none of the legal cases against us will succeed. The courts are a quagmire and it’s not been our choice to play “politics” through the court system. The aim was to kill Whaleoil through the huge burden of court costs. And this is where you have stood up and said “No”. No, you’re not going to get away with it.

We’ve not had a legal fund raising drive for some time, because we haven’t needed to. We may have to come back to you one more time, depending. We hope not. Cards are being played close to our chests, but it is fair to say that the Three Troughketeers and Colin Craig will discover that the only way Whaleoil could ever survive is to do a good job and not publish lies. It takes the court system a lot of time to wade through the arguments, but when they do, they discover things like vexatiousness and travesties perpetrated upon the Court.

They tried to kill Whaleoil a number of times, and you haven’t let them. THANK YOU.

Also, and I banned this acronym, but it really needs to be dusted off for the occasion:

NFWAB

(Never F___ With A Blogger). We buy electrons by the Kilowatt/Hour. The fight against us is always asymmetrical. You may not like what we say, but they want to stop us from saying it altogether. Well, it doesn’t work that way. A world without certain blogs (yes, some others too), would be poorer because the main media are doing such a bad job of looking after public interest. To focus on Cam Slater was a tactical error on a number of levels. One, Whaleoil hasn’t been Cam Slater for close to a decade now. Two, cutting the head off the snake clearly hasn’t worked. Three. Now the snake is angry, and he never, ever, forgets.

Quiet achievers.

People provide us with content for things like Daily Trivia, Who Am I?, Map of the Day, and so on. Other people do research for articles and some even write guest posts. Thank you all. Cam may take all the headline credit, but you too are an essential part of Whaleoil. People send suggestions through the tipline and direct via email as well. We may not use it all, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t valued. And when we do use it, we often don’t credit the people because they prefer it that way. That makes it look like I am much more effective than I really am, but a lot of the content and background work is done for us.

Our special people.

The ones that have been along for the ride for about a decade. Thank you for your loyalty. I’m talking Jude, and Greg and many others that do not comment a lot at all. But they’re here, they have always been here, and I suspect they will still be with us in another ten years.

Everyone, what a team! This year should be good. Infuriatingly good. Annoyingly good. And sadly good. The politics may not work out the way any of us wants, but the Game of Politics and the way Whaleoil reports and analyses will be top shelf.

See you around

Pete