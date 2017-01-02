Evidence: Obama Administration lying about its involvement in UN Security Council ambush on Israel

The White House and the State Department on Wednesday flatly denied that the meeting to cook up the latest anti-Israel Security Council resolution between Secretary of State John Kerry, National Security Adviser Susan Rice and two high-ranking Palestinian Authority officials had taken place. “This is a total fabrication. This meeting never occurred,” tweeted National Security Council spokesman Ned Price.

Yeah right

State Department spokesman John Kirby also denied the meeting had occurred. “Claims cited in your piece are wrong. No such meeting took place,” Kirby tweeted to The Times of Israel over a report about the publication of the minutes of the meeting between Kerry, Rice and the Palestinian delegation headed by PA chief negotiator Saeb Erekat. On Tuesday, the transcript of the meeting was published by the Egyptian news site Al-Youm Al-Sabea, which is considered the mouthpiece of President Fatah Abdel el-Sisi. The document was likely leaked because the Egyptian president is angry at the way the Obama administration operated after Egypt originally had withdrawn the motion last week and because of Obama’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood. As will become clear from the following information, the Obama administration is lying again.

Truly remarkable how petulant and destructive the Obama administration have become since the Trump victory. There is no dignity at all. Once again proving that the Left are the “nasty party” the world over.

Israel Project CEO Omri Ceren tweeted earlier this week that the transcript published by Al-Youm Al-Sabea clearly showed that there had been two meetings. The first one was Dec. 12 between Kerry and the two Palestinian officials, and the later meeting included Rice. This was the meeting that was used to work on “the wording of the resolution against Israel,” according to Ceren. Furthermore, on Dec. 12, the U.S. Embassy in Brussels sent a readout by spokesman John Kirby of Kerry’s meeting with the Palestinian officials. Then there was the admission by Kerry himself that the U.S. had been the driving force behind Resolution 2334 that condemned Israel for frustrating the two-state-solution by continuing to build “illegal settlements.” On Wednesday, during his 70-minute speech about Israel’s supposed obstruction of the peace process and the two-state-solution, Kerry first said that the Obama administration strongly rejected “the notion that somehow the United States was the driving force behind this resolution.” However, he immediately contradicted this claim and delivered evidence that the Obama administration was at least instrumental in creating the ambush on Israel in the Security Council.

The ambush so ably facilitated by Obama’s rent boy, Murray McCully. What remains to be seen is if John Key was involved in setting all this up before he suddenly ran away. Obama and Key are golf buddies after all. It would have negated all usual back channels.

And none of McCully’s colleagues in cabinet nor the MPs or the National party at large knew this was coming.

McCully even shielded Bill English by taking a phone call from a foreign Prime Minister. Did he do that to give English deniability? Or did he do that because McCully was operating waaaay outside of his portfolio?

There really isn’t a good answer to this – whichever way it goes. Either English isn’t in control of McCully who has been stitching up a private deal with Obama’s team against Israel (with or without Key), or English gave the go-ahead without first running it past caucus.

In the mean time – silence.

– Western Journalism