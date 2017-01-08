Excellent: more kids are getting hurt

More than 9000 people were injured, 8300 of them children aged between 5 and 14, in school playgrounds in 2016.

Figures from ACC show that, by November 5, the number was up over the same period in 2015, when 8721 claims were lodged for injuries sustained in school playgrounds.

Upper and lower arm injuries were the most common complaints, with 1675 reported, followed by hand and wrist injuries.

More than 5000 were hurt by losing their balance or personal control, and 968 were in a collision, or knocked over.

Per capita, most kids between the ages of 5-14 were hurt in Canterbury this year, at an average of 82, followed by Wellington on 75, and Auckland at 73.

Monkey bars were the most dangerous piece of equipment across the country, followed by flying foxes.