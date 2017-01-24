Most extreme global warming yet

Cardrona Alpine Resort woke up to its heaviest summer snowfall in living memory [on the weekend], 30cm covering the base. Temperatures dropped to -2degC overnight and snow continued falling for most of the day. Resort summer operations manager Ewan Mackie said due to the altitude it was not uncommon to get a light dusting of snow at this time of year, but this was the resort’s fourth snowfall this month.

And yet NIWA claims we have just put the hottest year on record behind us (if records began last year, anyway)

Cardrona Resort marketing executive Matt McIvor said: “If this had been a winter’s day we would have been calling it dream conditions; it’s perfect powder snow.”

And to think, in the northern hemisphere, there are still polar bears floating around on the last bits of ice!

They should perhaps move to Cardrona. Or maybe even the Sahara?

– James Mulcahy, ODT