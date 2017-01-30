“Extreme Vetting ” means Christian refugees are prioritised for entry to America

God Bless Donald Trump and God bless America. Finally, a leader of a country founded on Christian principles has done what should have been done long ago. Trump has put Christian refugees at the front of the queue for help. His predecessor Obama totally ignored the persecuted Christians who were kicked out of refugee camps by the Muslim majority. Obama focussed instead on helping Muslims who don’t share the same values as your average Christian or secular American and who history shows us do not assimilate or integrate well into a democratic and free society. The MSM are calling this long overdue turnaround “extreme vetting” which shows us just how anti-Christian and pro-Muslim they are.

DONALD Trump has signed an executive order that will strictly limit immigration and refugees to the US from some Muslim-majority countries. Fulfilling his election pledge to use “extreme vetting” to prevent ISIS militants from entering the country, Trump said the US only sought to admit those who would “love deeply” the American people.

He said: “I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. Don’t want them here.”We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.”… Trump has said separately that Syrian Christians will take priority when it comes to applying for refugee status.

…In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, he said it was “almost impossible” for Syrian Christians to successfully claim asylum.He said: “If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible and the reason that was so unfair, everybody was persecuted in all fairness, but they were chopping off the heads of everybody but more so the Christians.”“And I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them.” -express.co.uk

The MSM (who don’t seem to care about Syrian refugees if they are Christian or non-Muslim) have claimed that the vetting of Muslim immigrants by Trump is “extreme.” As usual, their scaremongering does not match the facts of the situation.